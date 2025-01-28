Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemusic instrumentchristmashandpersonartfactorymusicbowsBagpiper for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView licenseBassoon Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930094/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251330/violin-concert-poster-templateView licenseHurdy-Gurdy Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930346/photo-image-hand-person-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251199/violin-concert-facebook-post-templateView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930971/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251415/violin-concert-instagram-story-templateView licenseCellist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930534/cellist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin lessons Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649851/violin-lessons-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTrumpeter for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931333/trumpeter-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649831/violin-concert-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseClarinet Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930469/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseViolin lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459246/violin-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseViolinist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931063/violinist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884708/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFlute Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930826/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410146/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licenseGuitarist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931276/guitarist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884710/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licenseConductor for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929613/conductor-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410529/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931307/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10383491/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licenseDrum Beater for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929935/drum-beater-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699630/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrummer for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930780/drummer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473379/violin-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWine Jug by Charles Frederick Kandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930715/wine-jug-charles-frederick-kandlerFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licenseSide-blown Trumpet (Oko)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8190429/side-blown-trumpet-okoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884707/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licenseSide-blown Trumpet (Akohen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8190423/side-blown-trumpet-akohenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410309/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIdiophone: Bird of Prophecy (ahianmwen-oro)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286659/idiophone-bird-prophecy-ahianmwen-oroFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIdiophone: Bird of Prophecy (ahianmwen-oro)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286673/idiophone-bird-prophecy-ahianmwen-oroFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView licenseSide-blown Trumpet (akohen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8190416/side-blown-trumpet-akohenFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474269/orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIdiophone: Bird of Prophecy (ahianmwen-oro)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286645/idiophone-bird-prophecy-ahianmwen-oroFree Image from public domain license