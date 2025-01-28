Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemotifs tissuspalace upholsteryfurniture chairsupholsteryblue palace interiorroyal palacecarving1830to1840Side Chair by Filipo Pelagio Palagi (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 844 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2111 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licensePair of armchairs (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8047588/pair-armchairs-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSofa (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850659/sofa-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fabric armchair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980105/editable-fabric-armchair-setView licenseDaybed by Gabriele Capello and Filippo Pelagio Palagihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246261/daybed-gabriele-capello-and-filippo-pelagio-palagiFree Image from public domain licenseColorful armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989185/colorful-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSide Chair by Filipo Pelagio Palagihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932108/side-chair-filipo-pelagio-palagiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fabric armchair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980025/editable-fabric-armchair-setView licensePair of Armchairshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264730/pair-armchairsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic furniture social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645299/aesthetic-furniture-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge IV of the United Kingdom as the Prince Regent, circa 1814. He served as king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665915/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYellow modern sofa element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001555/yellow-modern-sofa-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Lady by John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038368/portrait-lady-john-singleton-copleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996507/vintage-leather-armchairView licenseArmchair (fauteuil) from Louis XVI's Salon des Jeux at Saint Cloudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851133/armchair-fauteuil-from-louis-xvis-salon-des-jeux-saint-cloudFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fabric armchair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980061/editable-fabric-armchair-setView licenseWriting table (bureau plat)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837609/writing-table-bureau-platFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful sofa design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15447594/editable-colorful-sofa-design-element-setView licenseDesign for a Wall Decoration with the Sacrifice of Abraham and the Flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256448/image-dragon-paper-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseDoor board (jovo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096729/door-board-jovoFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseDoor board (jovo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096745/door-board-jovoFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861422/luxury-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850967/armchairFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseRelief with Enthroned Ruler by Chakalte'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330717/relief-with-enthroned-rulerFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861420/luxury-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (fauteuil a la reine). Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404512/armchair-fauteuil-reine-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury living Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861424/luxury-living-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEar Spoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8352306/ear-spoolFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury living blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550005/luxury-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (fauteuil à la reine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201558/armchair-fauteuil-reineFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550008/interior-design-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSide chair (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8107676/side-chair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489879/modern-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLion (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850585/lion-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489875/modern-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEar Spoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8352308/ear-spoolFree Image from public domain license