Side Chair by Filipo Pelagio Palagi (Designer)
motifs tissuspalace upholsteryfurniture chairsupholsteryblue palace interiorroyal palacecarving1830to1840
Baroque armchair
Pair of armchairs (part of a set)
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Sofa (part of a set)
Editable fabric armchair set
Daybed by Gabriele Capello and Filippo Pelagio Palagi
Colorful armchair element, editable design set
Side Chair by Filipo Pelagio Palagi
Editable fabric armchair set
Pair of Armchairs
Aesthetic furniture social media template, editable text and design
George IV of the United Kingdom as the Prince Regent, circa 1814. He served as king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain…
Yellow modern sofa element set, editable design
Portrait of a Lady by John Singleton Copley
Vintage leather armchair
Armchair (fauteuil) from Louis XVI's Salon des Jeux at Saint Cloud
Editable fabric armchair set
Writing table (bureau plat)
Editable colorful sofa design element set
Design for a Wall Decoration with the Sacrifice of Abraham and the Flight into Egypt
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Door board (jovo)
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Door board (jovo)
Luxury living poster template, editable text and design
Armchair
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Relief with Enthroned Ruler by Chakalte'
Luxury living Instagram post template, editable text
Armchair (fauteuil a la reine). Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Luxury living Instagram story template, editable text
Ear Spool
Luxury living blog banner template, editable text
Armchair (fauteuil à la reine)
Interior design blog banner template, editable text
Side chair (part of a set)
Modern furniture poster template, editable text and design
Lion (one of a pair)
Modern furniture Instagram story template, editable text
Ear Spool
