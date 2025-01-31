Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagewoodswordgoldknifelightingmetalarchitecturearmsRapier of the Guard of the Duke-Electors of SaxonyOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2108 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930675/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCup-Hilted Rapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930199/cup-hilted-rapierFree Image from public domain licenseThe honoured knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664315/the-honoured-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSword with Scabbard for an Officer in the Bodyguard of the Elector of Saxony by Urban Schneeweisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930643/photo-image-wood-cross-swordFree Image from public domain licenseThe damned knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664396/the-damned-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseElegant historical rapier sword designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932382/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseState Partizan of an Officer of the Saxon "Hundred Swiss Guards"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931310/state-partizan-officer-the-saxon-hundred-swiss-guardsFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCup-Hilted Rapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932005/cup-hilted-rapierFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIntricate antique rapier sword designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931705/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663301/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDagger with Two Awls and Sheath for the Bodyguard of the Elector of Saxony by Wolf Pallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931080/photo-image-wood-sword-wallFree Image from public domain licenseThe king's blessing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCup-Hilted Rapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930142/cup-hilted-rapierFree Image from public domain licenseWristwatch with hand shadow remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791181/wristwatch-with-hand-shadow-remixView licenseRapier with Extendable Handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929770/rapier-with-extendable-handleFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseElegant historical rapier swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931927/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseParrying Daggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008483/parrying-daggerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cybersigil Goth design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598903/editable-cybersigil-goth-design-element-setView licenseAntique rapier with ornate hilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932149/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseAntique ornate rapier swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930904/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663153/medieval-knight-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933277/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseDinner plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784251/dinner-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseTransitional Rapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933043/transitional-rapierFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic stapler editable mockup, office stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493735/realistic-stapler-editable-mockup-office-stationeryView licenseLance for the Carousel (Running at the Ring)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932437/lance-for-the-carousel-running-the-ringFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseAntique ornate rapier sword displayedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933814/smallswordFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseComposite Rapier for a Boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931568/composite-rapier-for-boyFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseSmallsword with Portraits of Monarchs from the Bourbon Dynastyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934804/smallsword-with-portraits-monarchs-from-the-bourbon-dynastyFree Image from public domain license