Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegreen buildingcartoonpatternpersonartbuildinggoldpostage stampPlaque with AaronOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 739 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1848 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062371/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licensePlaque with Hopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930339/plaque-with-hopeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062250/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licensePlaque with Saints James and John the Evangelisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930228/plaque-with-saints-james-and-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535337/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnate medieval crucifixion artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962964/crucifixFree Image from public domain licenseEaster greetings Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461318/easter-greetings-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaque with the Baptism of Jesushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8319383/plaque-with-the-baptism-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461388/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaque with a Bishop by Nicholas of Verdunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929802/plaque-with-bishop-nicholas-verdunFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseTriptych with The Crucifixion, The Flagellation, and The Entombmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929602/triptych-with-the-crucifixion-the-flagellation-and-the-entombmentFree Image from public domain licenseTravel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703662/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaque from a Shrine (1180-1185 (Medieval)) by Rhenishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147511/plaque-from-shrine-1180-1185-medieval-rhenishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable postage stamp photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456822/editable-postage-stamp-photo-collageView licensePlaque from a Shrine (1180-1185 (Medieval)) by Rhenishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147519/plaque-from-shrine-1180-1185-medieval-rhenishFree Image from public domain licenseLetters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667881/letters-blog-banner-templateView licensePlaques from a Reliquary Casket with the Martyrdom of a Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932596/plaques-from-reliquary-casket-with-the-martyrdom-saintFree Image from public domain licenseTeam building, Instagram post template, editable postage stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7024346/imageView licensePlaque from an Arch of a Reliquary Shrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009174/plaque-from-arch-reliquary-shrineFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's painting postage stamp, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074980/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticismView licensePlaque with the Pentecost, South Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331084/plaque-with-the-pentecostFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay flyer png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePietà by Jean Pénicaud, Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931006/pieta-jean-penicaudFree Image from public domain licenseRetro stamp collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496140/retro-stamp-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseChrist in Majestyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261867/christ-majestyFree Image from public domain licenseColorful travel badges set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11755962/colorful-travel-badges-set-editable-designView licensePlate with Isaac Blessing Jacob by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930838/plate-with-isaac-blessing-jacob-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseEurope trip blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667883/europe-trip-blog-banner-templateView licensePandarus and Bitias Fight the Rutuli Before the Trojan Camp (Aeneid, Book IX)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851851/pandarus-and-bitias-fight-the-rutuli-before-the-trojan-camp-aeneid-book-ixFree Image from public domain licenseSimple travel icons set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11755262/simple-travel-icons-set-editable-designView licenseReliquary Caskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929474/reliquary-casketFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licenseAgnus Deihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932286/agnus-deiFree Image from public domain licensePostage stamp editable mockup element, stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852408/postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-stationeryView licensePlaque: Thomas and Matthewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673619/plaque-thomas-and-matthewFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641286/europe-day-facebook-story-templateView licensePlaque: Simon and Thaddaeushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673624/plaque-simon-and-thaddaeusFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView licenseAntique ceramic plate with illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933122/trayFree Image from public domain license