Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehopecartoonframepatternpersonartpostage stampdrawingPlaque with HopeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1165 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2912 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062371/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licensePlaque with Aaronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930268/plaque-with-aaronFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062250/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView licensePlaque with Saints James and John the Evangelisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930228/plaque-with-saints-james-and-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licensePlaque with a Bishop by Nicholas of Verdunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929802/plaque-with-bishop-nicholas-verdunFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licensePlaque from an Arch of a Reliquary Shrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009174/plaque-from-arch-reliquary-shrineFree Image from public domain licenseFairy in the forest poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18326233/fairy-the-forest-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePlaques from a Reliquary Casket with the Martyrdom of a Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932596/plaques-from-reliquary-casket-with-the-martyrdom-saintFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp editable mockup, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535649/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAgnus Deihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932286/agnus-deiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991732/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseAntique ceramic plate with illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933122/trayFree Image from public domain licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776992/farewell-poster-templateView licenseVintage ceramic plate arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933297/trayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseReliquary Monstrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932638/reliquary-monstranceFree Image from public domain licenseThe story behind color poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611724/the-story-behind-color-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePlaque with the Pentecost, South Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331084/plaque-with-the-pentecostFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage beige background, postage washi tape Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769936/png-vintage-beige-background-postage-washi-tape-ephemera-designView licensePlaque with the Holy Women at the Sepulchrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320311/plaque-with-the-holy-women-the-sepulchreFree Image from public domain licenseTravel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703662/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaque with the Baptism of Jesushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8319383/plaque-with-the-baptism-jesusFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage beige hd wallpaper, postage washi tape Ephemera designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769968/png-vintage-beige-wallpaper-postage-washi-tape-ephemera-designView licenseAntique porcelain plate with paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933994/trayFree Image from public domain licenseDream quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686784/dream-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePlaque with the Annunciation to the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8318130/plaque-with-the-annunciation-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseDragon on the roof poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611717/dragon-the-roof-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePlaque with the Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330490/plaque-with-the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView licensePlaque with Christ in Majestyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316957/plaque-with-christ-majestyFree Image from public domain licenseSnow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseRoundel with the Virgin, South Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185657/roundel-with-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993465/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licensePlaque with Saints James, Matthew, and Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317735/plaque-with-saints-james-matthew-and-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trails whisper softly poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611714/golden-trails-whisper-softly-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePlaque with the Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8312059/plaque-with-the-nativityFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseReliquary Caskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929474/reliquary-casketFree Image from public domain license