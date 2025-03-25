Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagetureenanimalbirdartnaturecraftchickenphotoPartridge Tureen by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1057 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2642 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTurkey in a farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12611955/turkey-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029406/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseTurkey in a farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612207/turkey-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936039/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11673319/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBowl by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932034/bowl-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260880/grand-opening-editable-poster-templateView licenseTeapot by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931683/teapot-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538464/grand-opening-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSugar Caster with Cover (one of a pair) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929709/photo-image-flowers-person-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888350/grand-opening-editable-flyer-templateView licenseWounded Leopard by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929650/wounded-leopard-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823788/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Asia by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930488/photo-image-person-art-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260892/grand-opening-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing America by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930035/photo-image-person-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260865/grand-opening-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseBox in the Form of a Pug's Head by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936412/box-the-form-pugs-head-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452455/grand-opening-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Africa by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929968/photo-image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888926/grand-opening-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseTea Bowl and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932482/tea-bowl-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263729/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932681/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263844/grand-opening-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTwo-handled Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932346/two-handled-cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263845/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseHarlequin with Bagpipes by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934745/harlequin-with-bagpipes-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827047/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licensePantaloon by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936046/pantaloon-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888564/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933834/candlestick-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562194/grand-opening-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate with Applied Flowers by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931566/plate-with-applied-flowers-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894082/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTea Bowl and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932228/tea-bowl-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260889/grand-opening-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licenseChafing Dish or Plate Warmer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932271/chafing-dish-plate-warmer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827048/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDish from the Swan Service by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931015/dish-from-the-swan-service-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license