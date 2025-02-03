Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehalberdspearmetal wingswolf swordwoodswordwolfknifeHalberd for the Bodyguard of Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau, Prince-Archbishop of SalzburgOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 474 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1185 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseMedieval polearm with intricate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932712/halberdFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHalberd of Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau, Prince-Archbishop of Salzburg (reigned 1587–1612)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254394/photo-image-wood-cross-swordFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHalberdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931756/halberdFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424457/tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHalberd for the Bodyguard of Karl Eusebius, Prince of Liechtensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929797/halberd-for-the-bodyguard-karl-eusebius-prince-liechtensteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cybersigil Goth design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598903/editable-cybersigil-goth-design-element-setView licenseMedieval polearm with sharp bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932952/halberdFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMedieval polearm with intricate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933206/halberdFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHalberd of Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau, Prince-Archbishop of Salzburg (reigned 1587–1612)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254460/photo-image-lion-wood-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661996/wolf-howling-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLance for the Carousel (Running at the Ring)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935070/lance-for-the-carousel-running-the-ringFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel in hell fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663140/knight-angel-hell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheellock Carbine for the Bodyguard of Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau, Prince-Archbishop of Salzburg by German Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932122/photo-image-wolf-gun-armsFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic stapler editable mockup, office stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493735/realistic-stapler-editable-mockup-office-stationeryView licenseGlaive for the Bodyguard of Markus Sittikus von Hohenems, Prince-Archbishop of Salzburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929850/photo-image-wooden-men-familiesFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePartisanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935634/partisanFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseCeremonial Arrowheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929919/ceremonial-arrowheadFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo studio Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405570/tattoo-studio-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHalberdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932853/halberdFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art installation poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21802409/interactive-art-installation-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMedieval polearm with curved bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932043/glaive-halberdFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseHalberd for the Bodyguard of Emperor Mattiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930647/halberd-for-the-bodyguard-emperor-mattiasFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAntique spear with metal bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929991/ahlspiessFree Image from public domain licensePortal door through nature fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMedieval sword with intricate detailshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929920/ahlspiessFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBill (Roncone)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931316/bill-ronconeFree Image from public domain licenseGothic rock Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424430/gothic-rock-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseOrnate historical ceremonial spearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008466/partisanFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBerdyshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930356/berdyshFree Image from public domain license