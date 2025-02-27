rawpixel
Bust of Louis, Dauphin of France by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Woman Washing Clothes by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres
Queen statue frame background, editable design
The Peep Show, or the Magic Lantern (La Curiosité ou La Lanterne Magique) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Bust of President Thiers by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Ancient art exhibition poster template
The Girl Offers Her Coin in Payment by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Aesthetic crafts studio poster template
Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Figure of a River God (Fleuve) by Manufacture de porcelaine de Vincennes (Manufacturer)
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Seated Figure by Saint-Cloud Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Greek Goddess statue editable mockup
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust of Homer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pair of Vases (Vases à Pied de Globe) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Meditation poster template
The Rape of Orithyia by Boreas by Manifattura Ginori (Sesto Fiorentino, Italy) (Manufacturer)
Inner peace poster template
Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wineglass Cooler by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
National history poster template, editable text and design
Cup and Saucer (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Pitcher by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Sugar Sifter Spoon by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Sugar Bowl by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Londonderry Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
