Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageporcelain europeanpatternartgoldplatecraftmetaltea cupCovered Bowl and Stand (Écuelle) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2133 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCeramic studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543401/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931855/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCraft sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543449/craft-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931482/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931476/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain teacup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212057/porcelain-teacup-mockup-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931464/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseTea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCup and Saucer (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930421/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931114/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603140/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930975/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931505/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, blue abstract, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887419/coffee-mug-mockup-blue-abstract-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932070/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, vintage floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393491/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-floral-designView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932452/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029585/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView licenseSoup Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931696/soup-plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932379/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894212/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeapot (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930886/teapot-from-tea-service-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932065/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931665/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePlate from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930050/photo-image-pattern-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCoffee Cup, Saucer, and Tray by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930776/coffee-cup-saucer-and-tray-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931895/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894210/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931495/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license