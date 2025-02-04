Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelocket necklacepocket watchjewelry architecturepersonartcirclegoldadultDouble-Sided Pendant with the Presentation in the Temple and the ResurrectionOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2015 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold jewelries with a flower bouquet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941055/gold-jewelries-with-flower-bouquet-remixView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849482/watercolor-pocket-watch-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePendant Shaped as a Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929814/pendant-shaped-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850480/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licensePendant with Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930419/pendant-with-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10677210/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licensePendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930077/pendant-with-christ-appearing-saint-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850355/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886404/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930685/double-sided-pendant-with-the-deposition-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886371/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-Sided Crucifix Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886311/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licensePendant with Intaglio Portrait of Anna of Austria in Enameled Framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930696/pendant-with-intaglio-portrait-anna-austria-enameled-frameFree Image from public domain licenseAntique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresentation Medal of Francesco Morosinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932548/presentation-medal-francesco-morosiniFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650583/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage gold pendant with pearlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931731/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseDaily horoscope Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931610/daily-horoscope-facebook-post-templateView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's jewelry Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650560/womens-jewelry-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePendant with Scenes from the Life of Christ and Two Saintshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984728/pendant-with-scenes-from-the-life-christ-and-two-saintsFree Image from public domain licenseCharting the stars Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931608/charting-the-stars-facebook-post-templateView licensePendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8248221/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720263/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant vintage gemstone pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932177/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715665/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licensePendant with the Penitent Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePendant with Adam and Evehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931659/pendant-with-adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseLooking Glasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931779/looking-glassFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650844/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licensePendant with an Armed Centaurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930243/pendant-with-armed-centaurFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's jewelry poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650847/womens-jewelry-poster-template-editable-textView licenseOrnate antique teapot pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain licenseHoodie editable mockup, casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10468149/hoodie-editable-mockup-casual-wearView licenseCoach Watch by Johann Eusebius Loderer (Movement Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008065/coach-watch-johann-eusebius-loderer-movement-makerFree Image from public domain license