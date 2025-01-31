Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagejugpersonartcrafthistorycontainerphotovaseEwer by William AdamsOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 758 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1896 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower vase editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513261/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseFlower Holder by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937088/flower-holder-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008106/ceramic-studio-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortland Vase by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931762/portland-vase-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePottery workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006161/pottery-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVase by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937135/vase-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611738/aesthetic-crafts-studio-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCup with Cover and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008775/cup-with-cover-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan cafe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819121/artisan-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseBulb Pot by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930896/bulb-pot-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseIris flower vase sticker, editable Spring collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731273/iris-flower-vase-sticker-editable-spring-collage-element-remix-designView licenseHot Water Pitcher by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931767/hot-water-pitcher-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCoffee Can and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936635/coffee-can-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885220/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseTeapot by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935660/teapot-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932926/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847343/vintage-coffee-pot-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseVase by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935579/vase-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847840/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licensePortland Vase by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930541/portland-vase-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936367/sugar-bowl-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663781/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935752/sugar-bowl-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan cafe poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702366/artisan-cafe-poster-template-and-designView licenseWine Ewer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930967/wine-ewer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610583/aesthetic-crafts-studio-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCovered Dish and Plate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932325/covered-dish-and-plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic collection social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18613215/aesthetic-collection-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTeacup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935061/teacup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase with Sacrifice to Ceres by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932330/vase-with-sacrifice-ceres-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseColorful iris flower, editable teal watering can collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8858797/colorful-iris-flower-editable-teal-watering-can-collage-element-remix-designView licenseEwer by Ernest Chaplethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931724/ewer-ernest-chapletFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819182/weekend-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseTeapot by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931484/teapot-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443912/florist-poster-templateView licenseCoffee Can and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932513/coffee-can-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license