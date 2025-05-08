Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagewoodknifearmshistoryphotosteeldaggerhornBallock DaggerOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 521 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1303 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBallock Daggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930626/ballock-daggerFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseGunner's Stilettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931220/gunners-stilettoFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBallock Daggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930237/ballock-daggerFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseMorgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929904/morgensternFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseAncient rustic dagger weapon artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930013/baselardFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHunting Hangar with Calendar Bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930851/hunting-hangar-with-calendar-bladeFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseBerdyshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930356/berdyshFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo-Handed Sword for the Bodyguard of Julius, Duke of Brunswick-Lüneburg and Prince of Wolfenbüttelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929665/photo-image-wood-cross-swordFree Image from public domain licenseThe king's blessing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMiner's Processional Axehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931526/miners-processional-axeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSaber (Kiliç) with Scabbard by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930856/saber-kilic-with-scabbard-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseWristwatch with hand shadow remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791181/wristwatch-with-hand-shadow-remixView licenseDaggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931028/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCranequin (Winder) for a Sporting Crossbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931657/cranequin-winder-for-sporting-crossbowFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFoot Soldier's Axehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931585/foot-soldiers-axeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient iron sword artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931458/cinquedeaFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseParrying Daggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930821/parrying-daggerFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768982/kitchenware-pattern-background-baking-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseLandsknecht Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930123/landsknecht-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseThe honoured knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664315/the-honoured-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseParrying Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931326/parrying-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseThe damned knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664396/the-damned-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDagger with Wheel-Lock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930096/dagger-with-wheel-lock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660360/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAncient ornate dagger with handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936355/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930487/maceFree Image from public domain license