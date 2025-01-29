Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehorseanimalpersonartnatureadultwomancraftAllegorical Figure of Africa by Derby Porcelain ManufactoryOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 748 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1871 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRetro craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAllegorical Figure of Europe by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930876/allegorical-figure-europe-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAllegorical Figure of Asia by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930908/allegorical-figure-asia-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseAllegorical Figure of America by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930616/allegorical-figure-america-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Africa by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929968/photo-image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Europe by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930032/photo-image-crown-horse-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLovers and Jester by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932195/lovers-and-jester-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Asia by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930488/photo-image-person-art-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing America by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930035/photo-image-person-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseJohn Milton by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932022/john-milton-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseStreet Seller by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932813/street-seller-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseFlower Holder by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008810/flower-holder-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseTurkish Figure, Sweetmeat Dish by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933698/turkish-figure-sweetmeat-dish-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePrincess and pauper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663420/princess-and-pauper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936172/sugar-bowl-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429550/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseCreamer by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937140/creamer-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic coquette decorative item design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507099/editable-gothic-coquette-decorative-item-design-element-setView licenseFigure of Africa by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930805/figure-africa-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWestern clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView licenseCenterpiece and Stand with Pair of Sugar Casters by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929967/photo-image-crown-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429561/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937082/cup-and-saucer-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFigure of Bravery (Herzhaftigkeit) by Wilhelm Christian Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933047/figure-bravery-herzhaftigkeit-wilhelm-christian-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428272/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseSauceboat by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929692/sauceboat-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428348/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseOil or Vinegar Cruet by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929285/oil-vinegar-cruet-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license