Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartcrafthistorymilkcontainerdrinkphotovase"Whit" BottleOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1006 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2515 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVase & homeware Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12864899/vase-homeware-instagram-post-templateView licenseColorful ornate ceramic jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930271/jugFree Image from public domain licenseFresh food products, food paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976848/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseElegant embossed ceramic vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936673/jugletFree Image from public domain licenseFresh food products, food paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976807/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935896/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic vases Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12865013/ceramic-vases-facebook-post-templateView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936253/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseFresh food products, food paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971075/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933185/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521982/world-milk-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934691/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseTobacco Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937193/tobacco-jarFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735701/world-milk-day-poster-templateView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933323/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug by Johann Schaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932646/jug-johann-schaperFree Image from public domain licenseBottle label mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13316545/bottle-label-mockup-editable-designView licenseCovered Milk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010192/covered-milk-jugFree Image from public domain licensePortable bottle editable mockup, realistic producthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10423923/portable-bottle-editable-mockup-realistic-productView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029652/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499287/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMilk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009818/milk-jugFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932758/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseDrink milk Instagram post template, editable cafe designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991060/drink-milk-instagram-post-template-editable-cafe-designView licenseMilk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936231/milk-jugFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vase editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513261/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseDrug Jar (Albarello)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929977/drug-jar-albarelloFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735770/world-milk-day-poster-templateView licenseColorful antique ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935516/jugFree Image from public domain licenseDetergent bottle editable mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541703/detergent-bottle-editable-mockup-product-packagingView licenseDrug Jar (Albarello) by Castel Durante Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930520/drug-jar-albarello-castel-durante-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956406/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseMilk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008205/milk-jugFree Image from public domain licensePottery and creativity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499284/pottery-and-creativity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWater Jug with Arms of Jülich-Cleves-Berg by Anno Knütgenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933061/water-jug-with-arms-julich-cleves-berg-anno-knutgenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseElegant blue floral ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045880/jugFree Image from public domain license