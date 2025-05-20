Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplanttreepersonartcirclefoodplateadultPlate with Moses Striking the Rock by Urbino PotteriesOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2415 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPlanting on globe, environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769669/planting-globe-environment-editable-remixView licensePlate with Horatio at the Bridge by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930057/plate-with-horatio-the-bridge-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570776/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseBowl with a Bust of Mucius Scaevola by Faenza Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930810/bowl-with-bust-mucius-scaevola-faenza-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas menu Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650381/christmas-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseArmorial dish with bianco sopra bianco ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837164/armorial-dish-with-bianco-sopra-bianco-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable healthy lifestyle collage remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396596/editable-healthy-lifestyle-collage-remix-setView licensePlate with Story of Numa Pompilius and Arms of Gonzaga by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930825/plate-with-story-numa-pompilius-and-arms-gonzaga-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseBest friends forever poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570787/best-friends-forever-poster-templateView licensePlate with Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931406/plate-with-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licensePlate with The Continence of Scipiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838178/plate-with-the-continence-scipioFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650315/christmas-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePhysician's Tray by Alcora Potteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932531/physicians-tray-alcora-potteryFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal green business, editable design presentation backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692011/global-green-business-editable-design-presentation-backgroundView licenseDish with The Discovery of Achilleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838025/dish-with-the-discovery-achillesFree Image from public domain licenseFood vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692579/food-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDisplay Plate with Judith Holding the Head of Holoferneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932806/display-plate-with-judith-holding-the-head-holofernesFree Image from public domain licenseDonut festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467121/donut-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDish with two lovershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838071/dish-with-two-loversFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14780703/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView licensePlate with Jacob Is Shown Joseph’s Coathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851769/plate-with-jacob-shown-josephs-coatFree Image from public domain licenseSummer woman 3D remix vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10786713/summer-woman-remix-vector-illustrationView licensePlate (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836831/plate-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseDoodle plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428229/doodle-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseHistoric ceramic plate arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934963/chargerFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725681/holiday-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowl with The Virgin and the Unicorn and arms of Matthias Corvinus and Beatrice of Aragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837102/photo-image-unicorn-border-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467142/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShallow bowl with Beautiful Cassandrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838230/shallow-bowl-with-beautiful-cassandraFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy salad, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521016/healthy-salad-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licensePlate with Paris Killing Achilles and arms of the Calini familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838261/plate-with-paris-killing-achilles-and-arms-the-calini-familyFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594084/influencer-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWide-rimmed bowl with Perseus and Andromedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836884/wide-rimmed-bowl-with-perseus-and-andromedaFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12918213/wedding-photos-poster-templateView licenseDishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838360/dishFree Image from public domain license3D food delivery lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715519/food-delivery-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseDish with the Incredulity of St. Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851619/dish-with-the-incredulity-st-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseAfter party songs cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371600/after-party-songs-cover-templateView licenseDeep Plate with Woman in a Turbanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800474/deep-plate-with-woman-turbanFree Image from public domain license