Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebeltsheathleather threadwoodswordamericaknifemetalCombination Hunting Dagger and Double-Barrel Percussion Pistol, Sheath, and Belt of Emperor Maximilian of Mexico by Joseph-Célestin DumonthierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1052 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2629 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTablet mockup, travel essentials flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243562/tablet-mockup-travel-essentials-flat-lay-designView licenseHunting Cleaver (Waidpraxe) of Ernst August II Konstantin, Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929996/photo-image-heart-hand-woodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cybersigil Goth design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598903/editable-cybersigil-goth-design-element-setView licenseMitten Gauntlet for the Left Handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883412/mitten-gauntlet-for-the-left-handFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseDemi-Chanfronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628954/demi-chanfronFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic stapler editable mockup, office stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493735/realistic-stapler-editable-mockup-office-stationeryView licenseSword ("Yataghan") and Scabbard (1810-1811 (Modern)) by Umarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135618/sword-yataghan-and-scabbard-1810-1811-modern-umarFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseScarf Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932426/scarf-swordFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDagger with Sheathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931773/dagger-with-sheathFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseHalberd for the Bodyguard of Emperor Mattiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930647/halberd-for-the-bodyguard-emperor-mattiasFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art installation poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21802409/interactive-art-installation-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseParade Spearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9629666/parade-spearFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBreech-Loading Center-Fire Gun in form of a Walking Stickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931337/breech-loading-center-fire-gun-form-walking-stickFree Image from public domain licenseDinner plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784251/dinner-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseGarniture for Field and Foot Tourney at the Barriershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929577/garniture-for-field-and-foot-tourney-the-barriersFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628917/small-swordFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseZischägge (Helmet) and Cuirass of Emperor Ferdinand IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931300/zischagge-helmet-and-cuirass-emperor-ferdinandFree Image from public domain licenseHandyman service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827305/handyman-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseWalking Stick-Hammer-Sword-Wheellock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929454/walking-stick-hammer-sword-wheellock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseDagger (Jambiya) with Sheath and Belthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8075997/dagger-jambiya-with-sheath-and-beltFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDagger (Jambiya) with Sheath and Belthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076094/dagger-jambiya-with-sheath-and-beltFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseDagger (Khanjar) and Sheathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801386/dagger-khanjar-and-sheathFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic party poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21735370/futuristic-party-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDagger (Jambiya) with Sheath and Belthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8168434/dagger-jambiya-with-sheath-and-beltFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSaber with Scabbard and Carrying Belthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250370/saber-with-scabbard-and-carrying-beltFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895016/ceramic-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseCourt Sword and Scabbard by Martin-Guillaume Biennais (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054273/court-sword-and-scabbard-martin-guillaume-biennais-makerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licenseScimitar with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264010/scimitar-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain license