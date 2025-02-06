Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebroochemeraldshippersonartgoldcraftpearlsPendant Shaped as a ShipOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 984 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2460 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licensePendant with the Penitent Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseOrnate gold pendant with pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931755/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coquette collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15252516/editable-coquette-collage-element-design-setView licenseOrnate antique teapot pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette aesthetic design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258287/editable-coquette-aesthetic-design-element-setView licensePendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929894/pendant-with-agnus-dei-lamb-godFree Image from public domain licenseMailing box mockup element, editable pink product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062637/mailing-box-mockup-element-editable-pink-product-packagingView licensePendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931332/pendant-shaped-ship-reinhold-vasters-designerFree Image from public domain licenseBrown mailing box mockup, editable product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056757/brown-mailing-box-mockup-editable-product-packagingView licensePendant Shaped as a Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929814/pendant-shaped-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseFree shipping Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651073/free-shipping-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDouble-Sided Crucifix Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette aesthetic design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258143/editable-coquette-aesthetic-design-element-setView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929819/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic floral editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117790/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-floral-editable-designView licensePendant with a Lionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931301/pendant-with-lionFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mailing box mockup element, editable product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063045/green-mailing-box-mockup-element-editable-product-packagingView licenseDress Ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930396/dress-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseMailing box mockup, editable pink product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062621/mailing-box-mockup-editable-pink-product-packagingView licensePendant with Figure of Justicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930759/pendant-with-figure-justiceFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mailing box mockup, editable product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062908/green-mailing-box-mockup-editable-product-packagingView licensePendant with Figure of Fortunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019391/pendant-with-figure-fortuneFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePendant with Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931083/pendant-with-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseSketch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995397/sketch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornate pearl earringshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931969/earringsFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minervahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930363/two-sided-pendant-with-cameo-showing-juno-and-minervaFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650583/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePendant with Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930419/pendant-with-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseParcel delivery man element, editable shipping service collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891018/parcel-delivery-man-element-editable-shipping-service-collage-designView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseExpress delivery words element, delivery man collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891028/express-delivery-words-element-delivery-man-collage-designView licensePendant Necklacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930887/pendant-necklaceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dotted notepaper element, express delivery words, shipping service collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903829/png-character-collage-colorView licensePendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930544/pendant-with-intaglio-the-judgment-parisFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday gift box brown background, editable border collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888021/birthday-gift-box-brown-background-editable-border-collage-designView licensePendant Shaped as a Dovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930903/pendant-shaped-doveFree Image from public domain license