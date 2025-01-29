rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Double-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrection
Save
Edit Image
woodpersonchurchartbuildinggoldwallcraft
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Presentation in the Temple and the Resurrection
Double-Sided Pendant with the Presentation in the Temple and the Resurrection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930555/double-sided-pendant-with-the-presentation-the-temple-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Double-Sided Crucifix Pendant
Double-Sided Crucifix Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Pendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalene
Pendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930077/pendant-with-christ-appearing-saint-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Pendant with the Penitent Saint Jerome
Pendant with the Penitent Saint Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Youth Bible school Instagram post template, editable text
Youth Bible school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557021/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pendant with Intaglio Portrait of Anna of Austria in Enameled Frame
Pendant with Intaglio Portrait of Anna of Austria in Enameled Frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930696/pendant-with-intaglio-portrait-anna-austria-enameled-frameFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768197/christian-youth-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctors
Double-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template
Finding faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796098/finding-faith-poster-templateView license
Ornate antique teapot pendant
Ornate antique teapot pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith blog banner template
Finding faith blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796096/finding-faith-blog-banner-templateView license
Elegant vintage gemstone pendant
Elegant vintage gemstone pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932177/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram story template
Finding faith Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796099/finding-faith-instagram-story-templateView license
Pendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)
Pendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929894/pendant-with-agnus-dei-lamb-godFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable design
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744572/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pendant Cross
Pendant Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template
Churches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView license
Baroque Pearl Mounted as a Cat Holding a Mouse
Baroque Pearl Mounted as a Cat Holding a Mouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929755/baroque-pearl-mounted-cat-holding-mouseFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481377/world-art-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pendant with Resurrection
Pendant with Resurrection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930419/pendant-with-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898264/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pendant Shaped as a Mermaid
Pendant Shaped as a Mermaid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931016/pendant-shaped-mermaidFree Image from public domain license
Hiphop music Instagram post template
Hiphop music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14745888/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress Ornament
Dress Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930396/dress-ornamentFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Pietà by Jean Pénicaud, I
Pietà by Jean Pénicaud, I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931006/pieta-jean-penicaudFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Christ
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930327/double-sided-pendant-with-the-virgin-and-christFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template, editable text & design
Churches poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ornate gold pendant with pearls
Ornate gold pendant with pearls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931755/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pendant Shaped as a Dragon
Pendant Shaped as a Dragon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929814/pendant-shaped-dragonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760944/van-goghs-sunflowers-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pendant with a Lion
Pendant with a Lion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931301/pendant-with-lionFree Image from public domain license