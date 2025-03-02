rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pendant with Intaglio Portrait of Anna of Austria in Enameled Frame
Save
Edit Image
framepersoncirclegoldpaintingcraftpearlglass
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Paris
Pendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930544/pendant-with-intaglio-the-judgment-parisFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Pendant with the Penitent Saint Jerome
Pendant with the Penitent Saint Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame editable mockup, design
Gold frame editable mockup, design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410833/gold-frame-editable-mockup-designView license
Pendant with an Armed Centaur
Pendant with an Armed Centaur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930243/pendant-with-armed-centaurFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
Snuff Box
Snuff Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935704/snuff-boxFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame png, creative remix, editable design
Greek queen statue frame png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191315/greek-queen-statue-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Pendant Shaped as a Dragon
Pendant Shaped as a Dragon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929814/pendant-shaped-dragonFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616712/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Pendant with a Lion
Pendant with a Lion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931301/pendant-with-lionFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616696/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Two-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minerva
Two-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minerva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930363/two-sided-pendant-with-cameo-showing-juno-and-minervaFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617734/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Vintage ornate pearl earrings
Vintage ornate pearl earrings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931969/earringsFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616729/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Pendant Shaped as a Dove
Pendant Shaped as a Dove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930903/pendant-shaped-doveFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589615/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView license
Pendant with the Bust of a Woman
Pendant with the Bust of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930386/pendant-with-the-bust-womanFree Image from public domain license
Homemade boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
Homemade boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650359/homemade-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Scenes from the Lives of Saint Francis and of Christ
Double-Sided Pendant with Scenes from the Lives of Saint Francis and of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930248/double-sided-pendant-with-scenes-from-the-lives-saint-francis-and-christFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring floral round frame, editable Japanese woman design
Vintage Spring floral round frame, editable Japanese woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889266/vintage-spring-floral-round-frame-editable-japanese-woman-designView license
Antique enameled gourd snuffbox
Antique enameled gourd snuffbox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929699/pomanderFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame design element set
Editable vintage frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281740/editable-vintage-frame-design-element-setView license
Ornate antique teapot pendant
Ornate antique teapot pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain license
Champagne round gold frame frame, editable celebration collage design
Champagne round gold frame frame, editable celebration collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889342/champagne-round-gold-frame-frame-editable-celebration-collage-designView license
Pendant Cross
Pendant Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929819/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999979/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)
Pendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929894/pendant-with-agnus-dei-lamb-godFree Image from public domain license
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001596/punk-band-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Christ and Virgin
Double-Sided Pendant with Christ and Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931234/double-sided-pendant-with-christ-and-virginFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Teapot with cover
Teapot with cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8166101/teapot-with-coverFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame design element set
Editable vintage frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15282190/editable-vintage-frame-design-element-setView license
Pendant in the form of a seated cat
Pendant in the form of a seated cat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256048/pendant-the-form-seated-catFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Engraved Scarab
Engraved Scarab
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245501/engraved-scarabFree Image from public domain license
Yellow paper craft leaf background, editable design
Yellow paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158750/yellow-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
The Brandenburg Gate
The Brandenburg Gate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8060184/the-brandenburg-gateFree Image from public domain license