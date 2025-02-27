Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageframepatternartpinkcoffeeplatepaintingtableCoffee Cup, Saucer, and Tray by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 805 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2012 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931464/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931114/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931855/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932070/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930975/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930421/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931482/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029585/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room editable mockup, interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642039/living-room-editable-mockup-interiorView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931476/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant & coffee background, aesthetic food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044781/croissant-coffee-background-aesthetic-food-digital-paintView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931505/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee frame aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535510/coffee-frame-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTeapot (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930886/teapot-from-tea-service-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCovered Bowl and Stand (Écuelle) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930550/photo-image-pattern-art-goldFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894914/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseTeapot by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931430/teapot-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAerial view of various coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914279/aerial-view-various-coffeeView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932452/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679662/retro-living-room-with-armchair-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseSample Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931480/sample-plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117252/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licensePlate from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930050/photo-image-pattern-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseModern dinner cutlery set remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670510/modern-dinner-cutlery-set-remix-editable-designView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931495/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room's picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312930/living-rooms-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932268/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro living room remix, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157133/retro-living-room-remix-editable-home-decor-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932065/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508023/picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseVase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931615/vase-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license