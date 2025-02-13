Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegirlmeissenmonkey drummercartoonchristmashandpersonartDrummer for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseBassoon Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930094/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism religion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823295/hinduism-religion-poster-templateView licenseClarinet Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930469/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596993/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHurdy-Gurdy Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930346/photo-image-hand-person-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseDrums shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597141/drums-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930971/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392386/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCellist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930534/cellist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392341/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlute Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930826/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357378/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrumpeter for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931333/trumpeter-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392437/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBagpiper for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930168/bagpiper-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl png, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392274/dancing-little-girl-png-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConductor for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929613/conductor-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFuture astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598016/future-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931307/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9565653/christmas-ripped-paper-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViolinist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931063/violinist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9565597/christmas-ripped-paper-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrum Beater for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929935/drum-beater-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597558/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGuitarist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931276/guitarist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDrums editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView licenseWine Jug by Charles Frederick Kandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930715/wine-jug-charles-frederick-kandlerFree Image from public domain licensePNG Star rating, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642088/png-adult-cartoon-clip-artView licenseLion (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850585/lion-one-pairFree Image from public domain licensePaper sign editable mockup, kids drawing activityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790137/paper-sign-editable-mockup-kids-drawing-activityView licenseTankardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164256/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824058/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo Freemasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150934/two-freemasonsFree Image from public domain licensePNG New Year gifts, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642097/png-adult-box-cartoonView licenseQueen Mother Pendant Mask: Iyobahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820710/queen-mother-pendant-mask-iyobaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy parents day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599780/happy-parents-day-poster-templateView licenseArmchair (Fauteuil à la reine) (one of a pair) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850688/armchair-fauteuil-reine-one-pair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday gifts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786697/holiday-gifts-poster-templateView licensePotpourri vase (pot-pourri gondole)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823049/potpourri-vase-pot-pourri-gondoleFree Image from public domain license