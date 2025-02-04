Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfloral patterncrafthistorymilkcontainerdrinkphotoVase by Bow Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2039 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFresh food products, food paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976848/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseCovered Vase by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929845/covered-vase-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVase & homeware Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12864899/vase-homeware-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase by Bristol Porcelain Factorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009113/vase-bristol-porcelain-factoriesFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic vases Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12865013/ceramic-vases-facebook-post-templateView licenseCovered Vase by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935619/covered-vase-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFresh food products, food paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976807/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseVase by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937245/vase-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePortable bottle editable mockup, realistic producthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10423923/portable-bottle-editable-mockup-realistic-productView licenseTeapot by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935247/teapot-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFresh food products, food paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971075/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseJug by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029402/jug-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable milk & cookies, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520171/editable-milk-cookies-food-digital-artView licenseRosewater Bottle by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932563/rosewater-bottle-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDrink milk Instagram post template, editable cafe designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991060/drink-milk-instagram-post-template-editable-cafe-designView licenseVase (part of a pair) by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029673/vase-part-pair-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable milk & cookies mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519353/editable-milk-cookies-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseVase by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934939/vase-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable milk & cookies mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520172/editable-milk-cookies-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licensePotpourri Vase with Shepherdess by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932093/potpourri-vase-with-shepherdess-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956406/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseTeapot by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933280/teapot-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseTeapot by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009198/teapot-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521982/world-milk-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVase by Neppel Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937000/vase-neppel-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927828/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseVase by Fürstenberg Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934284/vase-furstenberg-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349838/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licensePotpourri Vase by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934324/potpourri-vase-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907464/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePotpourri Vase by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931320/potpourri-vase-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927808/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-png-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePotpourri Vase by Chantilly Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703294/potpourri-vase-chantilly-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927829/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseJug by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019321/jug-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseCoffee Pot by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930141/coffee-pot-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415978/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licenseVase by Swansea Potteries & Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009369/vase-swansea-potteries-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license