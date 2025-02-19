rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shepherd Girl Holding Sheep by Johann Fredrich Lück (Modeler)
Save
Edit Image
personartsheepadultgirlcraftstatuehistory
Ancient sculpture surreal remix, editable design
Ancient sculpture surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663786/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Lovers in an Arbour by Johann Fredrich Lück (Modeler)
Lovers in an Arbour by Johann Fredrich Lück (Modeler)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932296/lovers-arbour-johann-fredrich-luck-modelerFree Image from public domain license
Meditation poster template
Meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView license
Charming porcelain figurine boy
Charming porcelain figurine boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937236/octoberFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace poster template
Inner peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView license
Turkish Boy
Turkish Boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936970/turkish-boyFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428237/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Salt Cellar by Johann Fredrich Lück
Salt Cellar by Johann Fredrich Lück
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009420/salt-cellar-johann-fredrich-luckFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio poster template
Aesthetic crafts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428236/aesthetic-crafts-studio-poster-templateView license
Turkish Girl
Turkish Girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933139/turkish-girlFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191345/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
Porcelain figurine of young harvester
Porcelain figurine of young harvester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935553/augustFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613865/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
Figural Group by Pierre François Lejeune (Modeler)
Figural Group by Pierre François Lejeune (Modeler)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934153/figural-group-pierre-francois-lejeune-modelerFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190982/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
Porcelain figurine in traditional attire
Porcelain figurine in traditional attire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937285/januaryFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181145/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
Colorful porcelain figurine with flowers
Colorful porcelain figurine with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937201/julyFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237685/png-beige-collage-element-customizableView license
Figure of Bravery (Herzhaftigkeit) by Wilhelm Christian Meyer
Figure of Bravery (Herzhaftigkeit) by Wilhelm Christian Meyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933047/figure-bravery-herzhaftigkeit-wilhelm-christian-meyerFree Image from public domain license
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Group: Hunters or Lovers by Naselmeyer Naselmeyer
Group: Hunters or Lovers by Naselmeyer Naselmeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009200/group-hunters-lovers-naselmeyer-naselmeyerFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178981/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Figure of a Butcher by Jean-Jacques Louis
Figure of a Butcher by Jean-Jacques Louis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935193/figure-butcher-jean-jacques-louisFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041227/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Allegorical Figure Representing Africa by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Allegorical Figure Representing Africa by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929968/photo-image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Folded Paper Effect
Folded Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView license
Figure of a Man and Dog
Figure of a Man and Dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935552/figure-man-and-dogFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056983/greek-goddess-queen-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Columbine by Simon Feilner
Columbine by Simon Feilner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932110/columbine-simon-feilnerFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191400/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
The Welcome Cupid by Höchster Porzellanmanufaktur GmbH
The Welcome Cupid by Höchster Porzellanmanufaktur GmbH
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934993/the-welcome-cupid-hochster-porzellanmanufaktur-gmbhFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613936/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
Figure of a Girl by Limbach Porcelain Factory
Figure of a Girl by Limbach Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930181/figure-girl-limbach-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Black girl magic Instagram story template
Black girl magic Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118072/black-girl-magic-instagram-story-templateView license
Scent Bottle: Huntsman by Ludwigsburg Porcelain Factory
Scent Bottle: Huntsman by Ludwigsburg Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936915/scent-bottle-huntsman-ludwigsburg-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scent Bottle: Huntswoman by Ludwigsburg Porcelain Factory
Scent Bottle: Huntswoman by Ludwigsburg Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933665/scent-bottle-huntswoman-ludwigsburg-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mezzetino by Simon Feilner (Modeler)
Mezzetino by Simon Feilner (Modeler)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932568/mezzetino-simon-feilner-modelerFree Image from public domain license