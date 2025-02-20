Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevase bronzeanimalpersonartbowbearcraftstatueFigure of Africa by Bow Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 733 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1832 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseFigure of America by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930956/figure-america-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseFigure of Europe by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931451/figure-europe-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725332/giveaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseFigure of Asia by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930911/figure-asia-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148628/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseTurkish Figure, Sweetmeat Dish by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931470/turkish-figure-sweetmeat-dish-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseTurkish Figure, Sweetmeat Dish by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933698/turkish-figure-sweetmeat-dish-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12928801/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseSeal by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029338/seal-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148144/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseTwo Monkeys by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931303/two-monkeys-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12928928/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseLovers and Jester by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932195/lovers-and-jester-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12928859/merry-christmas-facebook-post-templateView licenseBoy with Dog by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931571/boy-with-dog-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722890/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseFigure of a Butcher by Jean-Jacques Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935193/figure-butcher-jean-jacques-louisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148186/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseAllegorical Figure of Europe by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930876/allegorical-figure-europe-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499745/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroup: Hunters or Lovers by Naselmeyer Naselmeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009200/group-hunters-lovers-naselmeyer-naselmeyerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture png, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499906/png-aesthetic-bloom-blossomView licenseFigure of a Girl by Limbach Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930181/figure-girl-limbach-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseStreet Seller by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932813/street-seller-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseBear businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632792/bear-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseAllegorical Figure of Asia by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930908/allegorical-figure-asia-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseScent Bottle: Huntswoman by Ludwigsburg Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933665/scent-bottle-huntswoman-ludwigsburg-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseTeddy bear watercolor element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980964/teddy-bear-watercolor-element-set-remixView licenseSeated Figure and Potpourri Vase by Chantilly Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931273/seated-figure-and-potpourri-vase-chantilly-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148413/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseCharming porcelain figurine boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937236/octoberFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePotpourri Vase with Shepherd by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931655/potpourri-vase-with-shepherd-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFormal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Africa by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929968/photo-image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license