rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plaque with Marriage of Cupid and Psyche by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Save
Edit Image
wedgwoodpersonartbluecupidplatecrafthistory
Mythology 101 poster template
Mythology 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599963/mythology-101-poster-templateView license
Plaque with Boys Playing by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Boys Playing by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937062/plaque-with-boys-playing-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum poster template
Antique museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599949/antique-museum-poster-templateView license
Plaque with Marriage Feast of Perseus and Andromeda by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Marriage Feast of Perseus and Andromeda by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931833/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic design
Vintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528459/vintage-couple-kissing-background-blue-aesthetic-designView license
Plaque with Bacchus and Two Bacchantes by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Bacchus and Two Bacchantes by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931829/plaque-with-bacchus-and-two-bacchantes-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic design
Vintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525549/vintage-couple-kissing-background-blue-aesthetic-designView license
Plaque with Cupid and Lion by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Cupid and Lion by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931902/plaque-with-cupid-and-lion-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910948/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Plaque with Bacchus, Fauns, and Silenus by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Bacchus, Fauns, and Silenus by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932075/plaque-with-bacchus-fauns-and-silenus-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516276/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Medallion with Cupid Singing by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Medallion with Cupid Singing by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932899/medallion-with-cupid-singing-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853319/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Plaque with Robert Boyle by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Robert Boyle by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932794/plaque-with-robert-boyle-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672567/baby-angel-flowers-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Medallion with Portrait of Comte de Mirabou by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Medallion with Portrait of Comte de Mirabou by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937040/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plaque: Portrait of William Pitt by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque: Portrait of William Pitt by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932884/plaque-portrait-william-pitt-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665070/baby-angel-flowers-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Plaque with Sacrifice to Hymen by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Sacrifice to Hymen by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931690/plaque-with-sacrifice-hymen-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515987/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView license
Medallion with Portrait of Thomas Bentley by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Medallion with Portrait of Thomas Bentley by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933088/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
The Cupid Seller by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
The Cupid Seller by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930792/the-cupid-seller-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Plaque with Arming of Achilles by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Arming of Achilles by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932641/plaque-with-arming-achilles-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Medallion with Cupid and Swan by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Medallion with Cupid and Swan by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932734/medallion-with-cupid-and-swan-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249354/fashion-history-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Medallion with Judgment of Hercules by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Medallion with Judgment of Hercules by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932304/medallion-with-judgment-hercules-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Medallion with Sacrifice by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Medallion with Sacrifice by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936525/medallion-with-sacrifice-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Sad songs Instagram post template, editable text
Sad songs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552530/sad-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plaque with Triumph of Cybele by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Triumph of Cybele by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932520/plaque-with-triumph-cybele-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history blog banner template, editable design
Fashion history blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807285/fashion-history-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Button with Choice of Hercules by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Button with Choice of Hercules by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054486/button-with-choice-hercules-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Blue aesthetic couple iPhone wallpaper
Blue aesthetic couple iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508314/blue-aesthetic-couple-iphone-wallpaperView license
Button by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Button by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933022/button-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Doodle plate mockup, editable design
Doodle plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428229/doodle-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Medallion with Portrait of Charles Maurice de Talleyrand by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Medallion with Portrait of Charles Maurice de Talleyrand by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932977/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license