Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagewoodpatterncirclefurnituretablecraftarchitecturehistoryPedestal Table by Thomas HopeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 969 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2423 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWooden crafts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779633/wooden-crafts-poster-templateView licenseOctagonal Library Table by Richard Hicks Bridgens (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930072/octagonal-library-table-richard-hicks-bridgens-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseWine Tasting Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933111/wine-tasting-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986875/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSide Table by Arthur Heygate Mackmurdohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930341/side-table-arthur-heygate-mackmurdoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986846/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (one of two)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933935/side-chair-one-twoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986881/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseDressing Table by Thomas Scotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008529/dressing-table-thomas-scottFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986995/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSofa Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932653/sofa-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986852/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseDraw Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931606/draw-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987759/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSofa Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009002/sofa-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986878/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseTable by André Charles Boullehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264761/table-andre-charles-boulleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987757/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSlant-Front Desk by Jacques Duboishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929736/slant-front-desk-jacques-duboisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986847/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair by Filipo Pelagio Palagihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932108/side-chair-filipo-pelagio-palagiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989994/vintage-furniture-isolated-element-setView licenseAntique wooden pedestal standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008873/candlestandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseCenter Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929726/center-tableFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePole Screen with Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008851/pole-screen-with-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseMechanical tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850578/mechanical-tableFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair by Thomas Hope (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930070/chair-thomas-hope-makerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986649/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCorner Cabinet by Jean Henri Riesener (Cabinetmaker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929762/corner-cabinet-jean-henri-riesener-cabinetmakerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039043/wooden-crafts-facebook-post-templateView licenseSide Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931339/side-tableFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986829/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseMechanical tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838035/mechanical-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseCard and Writing Table (Table à quadrille brisée)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264675/card-and-writing-table-table-quadrille-briseeFree Image from public domain license