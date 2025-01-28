Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageswordold swordsword weaponweaponweapon daggerarmordaggerknifeHunting Hangar with Calendar BladeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 533 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1332 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarThe king's blessing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDaggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931028/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseArming Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929976/arming-swordFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDagger with Wheel-Lock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930096/dagger-with-wheel-lock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThrusting Sword (Estoc)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935177/thrusting-sword-estocFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663153/medieval-knight-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGunner's Stilettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931220/gunners-stilettoFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930487/maceFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSword from the Armory of Schloss Ambras, Innsbruckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931032/sword-from-the-armory-schloss-ambras-innsbruckFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHorseman's Axehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930196/horsemans-axeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663301/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHalberd for the Bodyguard of Emperor Mattiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930647/halberd-for-the-bodyguard-emperor-mattiasFree Image from public domain licenseThe honoured knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664315/the-honoured-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient rustic dagger weapon artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930013/baselardFree Image from public domain licenseThe damned knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664396/the-damned-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHunting Sword combined with Flintlock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931274/hunting-sword-combined-with-flintlock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseComposite Sword by Melchior Diefstetterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930113/composite-sword-melchior-diefstetterFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSaber (Kiliç) with Scabbard by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930856/saber-kilic-with-scabbard-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic feather, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView licenseAncient ornate dagger with handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936355/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseElegant historical sword designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930269/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWar Hammerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930326/war-hammerFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseRapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930675/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseScarf Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932426/scarf-swordFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePartisan - Leading Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008724/partisan-leading-staffFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseLandsknecht Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930123/landsknecht-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain license