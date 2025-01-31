Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecrossswordknifemetalarchitecturearmshistorysilverCombined Wheel-Lock Spanner and ScrewdriverOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2015 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheellock Spanner with Powder Measure and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932209/wheellock-spanner-with-powder-measure-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheel-Lock Spanner Combined with Screwdriver and Spring Clamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937169/wheel-lock-spanner-combined-with-screwdriver-and-spring-clampFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCombined Wheel-Lock Spanner and Turnscrewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936158/combined-wheel-lock-spanner-and-turnscrewFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheel-Lock Spanner and Turnscrewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932141/wheel-lock-spanner-and-turnscrewFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePriming Flask with Spanner and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931777/priming-flask-with-spanner-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWheellock Spanner and Turnscrewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932777/wheellock-spanner-and-turnscrewFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCombined Wheellock Spanner, Turnscrew, and Adjustable Powder Measurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932262/combined-wheellock-spanner-turnscrew-and-adjustable-powder-measureFree Image from public domain licenseThe king's blessing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheellock Spanner with Powder Measure and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932250/wheellock-spanner-with-powder-measure-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheellock Spannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935717/wheellock-spannerFree Image from public domain licenseThe honoured knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664315/the-honoured-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheel-Lock Spanner, Turnscrew, and Adjustable Powder-Measurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932598/wheel-lock-spanner-turnscrew-and-adjustable-powder-measureFree Image from public domain licenseThe damned knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664396/the-damned-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheel-Lock Spanner and Turnscrewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930752/wheel-lock-spanner-and-turnscrewFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663153/medieval-knight-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCombination Spanner-Primer Flask-Screwdriver with the Coat of Arms of the Haller von Hallerstein and Nüzel von Sunderspuhl…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930992/photo-image-trophy-cross-swordFree Image from public domain licenseModern dinner cutlery set remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670510/modern-dinner-cutlery-set-remix-editable-designView licenseWheellock Spanner with Powder Measure and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934840/wheellock-spanner-with-powder-measure-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDagger with Wheel-Lock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930096/dagger-with-wheel-lock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheellock from a Riflehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932236/wheellock-from-rifleFree Image from public domain licenseWristwatch with hand shadow remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791181/wristwatch-with-hand-shadow-remixView licenseStone Crossbow with Spanner for a Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931369/stone-crossbow-with-spanner-for-childFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424457/tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license"Goat's Foot" Spanner for a Crossbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929606/goats-foot-spanner-for-crossbowFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663301/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCranequin (Winder) for a Crossbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932041/cranequin-winder-for-crossbowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cybersigil Goth design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598903/editable-cybersigil-goth-design-element-setView licenseWheellock Pistol (Pedrenyal) of King Louis XIII of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929550/wheellock-pistol-pedrenyal-king-louis-xiii-franceFree Image from public domain licenseItalian history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDetached Flintlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931797/detached-flintlockFree Image from public domain license