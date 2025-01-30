Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblue and white patternpitchervalenciapatternartfloral patterncraftarmsJug with Bartoli Coat of ArmsOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2379 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral tea blends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView licenseJardinière by Talavera Poblana (Potter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010383/jardiniere-talavera-poblana-potterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838040/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan cafe poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702366/artisan-cafe-poster-template-and-designView licenseJughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491835/jugFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend sale poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702562/weekend-sale-poster-template-and-designView licenseJughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491664/jugFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235468/pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932758/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456566/vintage-tea-set-blog-banner-templateView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933185/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499287/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElegant blue floral ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045880/jugFree Image from public domain licensePottery and creativity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499284/pottery-and-creativity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933304/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543385/ceramic-craft-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar Depicting Figure in an Exotic Landscape by Talavera Poblana (Potter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010260/jar-depicting-figure-exotic-landscape-talavera-poblana-potterFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vase editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513261/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseVase Depicting a Phoenixlike Bird by Talavera Poblana (Unknown Role)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010217/vase-depicting-phoenixlike-bird-talavera-poblana-unknown-roleFree Image from public domain licenseCraft fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543399/craft-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase by Talavera Poblana (Potter)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941076/vase-talavera-poblana-potterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flea market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679547/vintage-flea-market-instagram-post-templateView licensePharmacy Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234913/pharmacy-jarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Spring flower sticker, daffodils in teal watering can collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752058/png-aesthetic-collage-blue-flower-irisView licenseTwo-Handled Jar with Staghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234305/two-handled-jar-with-stagFree Image from public domain licenseVase & homeware Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679416/vase-homeware-instagram-post-templateView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935896/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443810/flower-delivery-poster-templateView licenseRelief-Blue Jar with a Fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249478/relief-blue-jar-with-fishFree Image from public domain licensePottery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598211/pottery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNarrow-Necked Jug with Architectural Cartouche by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288466/narrow-necked-jug-with-architectural-cartouche-hanau-faience-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseIris flower vase sticker, editable Spring collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731273/iris-flower-vase-sticker-editable-spring-collage-element-remix-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933323/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licensePottery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947959/pottery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePharmacy Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234958/pharmacy-jarFree Image from public domain licensePottery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925472/pottery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief-Blue Jar with Running Boarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264254/relief-blue-jar-with-running-boarsFree Image from public domain license