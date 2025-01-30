Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestone tablewoodartfurnituretablecraftarchitecturehistorySlab or Side Table by William Kent (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 778 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1946 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMinimalist pottery studio mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20976830/minimalist-pottery-studio-mockup-customizable-designView licensePier Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008383/pier-tableFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039043/wooden-crafts-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG Altar architecture courthousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12389620/png-white-backgroundView licenseWooden crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822217/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePedestal Table by Thomas Hopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930814/pedestal-table-thomas-hopeFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseConsole Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009212/console-tableFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980114/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseSide Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931339/side-tableFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982258/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseStand for Candelabrum (Torchère)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932724/stand-for-candelabrum-torchereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseConsole Table by Pierre Contant d Ivryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264700/console-table-pierre-contant-ivryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licensePNG Pedestal furniture pottery table.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639455/png-pedestal-furniture-pottery-tableView licenseInto the unknown Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407567/into-the-unknown-facebook-post-templateView licenseTable by Friedrich Gillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930001/table-friedrich-gillyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986875/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseArmchair with Tablet: Putti at Vulcan's Forgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936183/armchair-with-tablet-putti-vulcans-forgeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAltar architecture white background courthouse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12363769/photo-image-white-background-pngView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConsole table from Croome Court, Worcestershirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132101/console-table-from-croome-court-worcestershireFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549449/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-textView licenseConsole Table by François Roumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930081/console-table-francois-roumierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSide Chair (one of two)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933935/side-chair-one-twoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseSide table (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852125/side-table-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSide Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264526/side-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986881/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSide Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937449/side-tableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986995/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSide tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850998/side-tableFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549375/art-gallery-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseChair by Giles Grendeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932353/chair-giles-grendeyFree Image from public domain licenseAncient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseConsole Table by Joseph Effner and Johann Adam Pichlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264536/console-table-joseph-effner-and-johann-adam-pichlerFree Image from public domain license