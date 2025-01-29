rawpixel
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Plate by Spode Limited
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Elegant antique decorative plate
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Elegant porcelain heraldic plate
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Plate by Spode Limited
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Soup Plate
Buddha statue circle frame, creative remix, editable design
Soup Plate
Buddha statue circle frame, creative remix, editable design
Plate
Buddha statue circle frame png, editable design
Dish by Spode Limited
Buddha statue circle frame, creative remix, editable design
Plate by Cornelis Pronck
Buddha statue circle frame, creative remix, editable design
Soup Bowl
Buddha statue instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Soup Plate by Russian Imperial Porcelain Factory
Buddha statue instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Plate
Buddha statue instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Antique porcelain plate with crest
Buddha statue instant film frame png, creative remix, editable design
Antique porcelain platter art
Buddha statue instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Soup Plate (part of a pair)
Monet quote Instagram story template, editable design
Soup Plate
Florist and tea shop poster template, editable text and design
Antique royal crest plate
Tea poster template, editable text and design
Elegant porcelain platter with crest
Red flower frame, vintage illustration, editable design
Plate by Théodore Haviland
Editable hamsa hands aesthetic background
Elegant broken porcelain plate
