Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagemeissenartcirclefoodplatecraftswanarmsDish from the Swan Service by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1148 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2870 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCeramic craft Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538101/ceramic-craft-instagram-post-templateView licenseOil or Vinegar Cruet by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929285/oil-vinegar-cruet-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic coquette decorative item design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506825/editable-gothic-coquette-decorative-item-design-element-setView licenseBowl from the Swan Service (c. 1738–39) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795836/bowl-from-the-swan-service-c-1738-39-meissen-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseTurkey recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593322/turkey-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar caster (part of a service)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151187/sugar-caster-part-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseCat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCenterpiece and Stand with Pair of Sugar Casters by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929967/photo-image-crown-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029406/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseJust pizza Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596765/just-pizza-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo-handled Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932346/two-handled-cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMexican brunch poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835058/mexican-brunch-poster-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936039/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseStudio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView licenseTea Bowl and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932228/tea-bowl-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy thanksgiving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593411/happy-thanksgiving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChafing Dish or Plate Warmer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932271/chafing-dish-plate-warmer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseSmoothie bowl, editable healthy food collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879475/smoothie-bowl-editable-healthy-food-collage-element-designView licenseSaucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932308/saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license3D bakery owner, small business editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394264/bakery-owner-small-business-editable-remixView licensePlate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933670/plate-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseSmoothie bowl element, editable healthy food collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822752/smoothie-bowl-element-editable-healthy-food-collage-designView licenseSauceboat from the Sulkowsky Service by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932076/photo-image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain license3D bakery owner, small business editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458304/bakery-owner-small-business-editable-remixView licenseBowl by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932034/bowl-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smoothie bowl, healthy food collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8875499/editable-smoothie-bowl-healthy-food-collage-element-designView licenseTwo-handled Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931815/two-handled-cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMexican brunch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716218/mexican-brunch-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019395/plate-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePizza & restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596823/pizza-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929521/plate-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious food on the table, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683201/delicious-food-the-table-editable-remixView licenseCup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008377/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMexican brunch Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835067/mexican-brunch-facebook-story-templateView licensePlate with Applied Flowers by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931566/plate-with-applied-flowers-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483864/dance-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019393/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious food on the table, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683243/delicious-food-the-table-editable-remixView licenseCandlestick by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936541/candlestick-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license