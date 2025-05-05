rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dish from the Swan Service by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Save
Edit Image
meissenartcirclefoodplatecraftswanarms
Ceramic craft Instagram post template
Ceramic craft Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538101/ceramic-craft-instagram-post-templateView license
Oil or Vinegar Cruet by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Oil or Vinegar Cruet by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929285/oil-vinegar-cruet-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic coquette decorative item design element set
Editable gothic coquette decorative item design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506825/editable-gothic-coquette-decorative-item-design-element-setView license
Bowl from the Swan Service (c. 1738–39) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
Bowl from the Swan Service (c. 1738–39) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795836/bowl-from-the-swan-service-c-1738-39-meissen-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Turkey recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Turkey recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593322/turkey-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar caster (part of a service)
Sugar caster (part of a service)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151187/sugar-caster-part-serviceFree Image from public domain license
Cat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Cat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Centerpiece and Stand with Pair of Sugar Casters by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Centerpiece and Stand with Pair of Sugar Casters by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929967/photo-image-crown-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop poster template
Art & wine workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView license
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029406/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Just pizza Instagram post template, editable text
Just pizza Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596765/just-pizza-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two-handled Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Two-handled Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932346/two-handled-cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Mexican brunch poster template
Mexican brunch poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835058/mexican-brunch-poster-templateView license
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936039/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Studio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
Studio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView license
Tea Bowl and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Tea Bowl and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932228/tea-bowl-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Happy thanksgiving Instagram post template, editable text
Happy thanksgiving Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593411/happy-thanksgiving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chafing Dish or Plate Warmer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Chafing Dish or Plate Warmer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932271/chafing-dish-plate-warmer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Smoothie bowl, editable healthy food collage element design
Smoothie bowl, editable healthy food collage element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879475/smoothie-bowl-editable-healthy-food-collage-element-designView license
Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932308/saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
3D bakery owner, small business editable remix
3D bakery owner, small business editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394264/bakery-owner-small-business-editable-remixView license
Plate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933670/plate-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Smoothie bowl element, editable healthy food collage design
Smoothie bowl element, editable healthy food collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822752/smoothie-bowl-element-editable-healthy-food-collage-designView license
Sauceboat from the Sulkowsky Service by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Sauceboat from the Sulkowsky Service by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932076/photo-image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
3D bakery owner, small business editable remix
3D bakery owner, small business editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458304/bakery-owner-small-business-editable-remixView license
Bowl by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Bowl by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932034/bowl-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable smoothie bowl, healthy food collage element design
Editable smoothie bowl, healthy food collage element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8875499/editable-smoothie-bowl-healthy-food-collage-element-designView license
Two-handled Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Two-handled Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931815/two-handled-cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Mexican brunch Instagram post template
Mexican brunch Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716218/mexican-brunch-instagram-post-templateView license
Plate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019395/plate-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Pizza & restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Pizza & restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596823/pizza-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plate by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929521/plate-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Delicious food on the table, editable remix
Delicious food on the table, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683201/delicious-food-the-table-editable-remixView license
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008377/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Mexican brunch Facebook story template
Mexican brunch Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835067/mexican-brunch-facebook-story-templateView license
Plate with Applied Flowers by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plate with Applied Flowers by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931566/plate-with-applied-flowers-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Dance lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Dance lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483864/dance-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019393/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Delicious food on the table, editable remix
Delicious food on the table, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683243/delicious-food-the-table-editable-remixView license
Candlestick by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Candlestick by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936541/candlestick-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license