Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemahoganymodern chairwoodfurniturecraftarchitecturethronehistoryArmchair by Georges JacobOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2417 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSide Chair by Filipo Pelagio Palagihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932108/side-chair-filipo-pelagio-palagiFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989179/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmchair (Bergère à la Reine) by Jacques Chenevat (Cabinetmaker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930867/armchair-bergere-reine-jacques-chenevat-cabinetmakerFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSettee (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933331/settee-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseSteampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseArmchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931842/armchairFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval assassin fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663759/medieval-assassin-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (one of two)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933935/side-chair-one-twoFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSide Chairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931883/side-chairFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmchair (one of two)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932696/armchair-one-twoFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931261/armchairFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval castle scene fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663990/medieval-castle-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseArmchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930017/armchairFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989876/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmchair (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933259/armchair-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989877/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSide Chair by Filipo Pelagio Palagi (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930183/side-chair-filipo-pelagio-palagi-designerFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage chair illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617291/png-vintage-chair-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseArmchair (one of a pair) by Jean Avissehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930934/armchair-one-pair-jean-avisseFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSide Chair by Jacob Kellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934093/side-chair-jacob-kellerFree Image from public domain licenseKorean history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292112/korean-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmchair by Thomas Chippendale, Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934253/armchair-thomas-chippendaleFree Image from public domain licenseRed queen on a throne fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663092/red-queen-throne-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSide Chair by Dutch Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929810/side-chair-dutch-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseSide Chairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932800/side-chairFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseArmchair (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029384/armchair-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseArmchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930302/armchairFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair by Giles Grendeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929973/side-chair-giles-grendeyFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArmchair by Owen Carter Jones (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929856/armchair-owen-carter-jones-designerFree Image from public domain license