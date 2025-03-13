Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartfoodcoffeeplatetablecoffee cupboxPaint Box by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 694 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1736 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas present box, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750236/christmas-present-box-editable-remixView licenseTeacup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935061/teacup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cup editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632925/coffee-cup-editable-mockupView licenseCoffee Can and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932513/coffee-can-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616249/menu-card-editable-mockupView licenseCovered Dish and Plate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932325/covered-dish-and-plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePaper waste, editable recycle illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769173/paper-waste-editable-recycle-illustration-designView licenseCup with Cover and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008775/cup-with-cover-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseRecyclable waste png element, editable environment designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765932/recyclable-waste-png-element-editable-environment-designView licenseSugar Bowl by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935752/sugar-bowl-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePaper trash, editable recyclable waste illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766129/paper-trash-editable-recyclable-waste-illustration-designView licenseCoffee Can and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934933/coffee-can-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pancake & chocolate drinks digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12056544/editable-pancake-chocolate-drinks-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseCoffee Can and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936635/coffee-can-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCereal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463954/cereal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrocus Pot by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931119/crocus-pot-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21469820/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseTeapot by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935660/teapot-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast bar presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803328/breakfast-bar-presentation-templateView licenseSugar Bowl by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937110/sugar-bowl-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseLunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524574/lunch-sandwich-meal-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseBuckle by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932080/buckle-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDesign workshop poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552709/design-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseButton with Signs of the Zodiac by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932077/button-with-signs-the-zodiac-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade coffee, blue aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513661/homemade-coffee-blue-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseCameo Locket by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936370/cameo-locket-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant & coffee background, aesthetic food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044039/croissant-coffee-background-aesthetic-food-digital-paintView licenseChess Piece: Bishop by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931226/chess-piece-bishop-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679370/fish-and-chips-with-salad-lunch-table-editable-remixView licenseHot Water Pitcher by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931767/hot-water-pitcher-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee frame aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535510/coffee-frame-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTeapot by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931484/teapot-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseLunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524605/lunch-sandwich-meal-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932926/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, editable heart doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824693/coffee-mug-mockup-editable-heart-doodle-designView licenseChess Piece: King by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932772/chess-piece-king-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHello Monday, productivity Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873876/hello-monday-productivity-facebook-story-templateView licenseChess Piece: Pawn by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932966/chess-piece-pawn-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade coffee, beige aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779005/homemade-coffee-beige-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseChess Piece: Pawn by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932651/chess-piece-pawn-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license