Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageteapersonartcirclegoldplatetablecoffee cupCup and Saucer with Portrait of Benjamin Franklin by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2431 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCoffee cup editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632925/coffee-cup-editable-mockupView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932065/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseTea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932070/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain teacup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212057/porcelain-teacup-mockup-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931114/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679370/fish-and-chips-with-salad-lunch-table-editable-remixView licenseCup and Saucer (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930421/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603140/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930975/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21469820/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931505/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, editable heart doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824693/coffee-mug-mockup-editable-heart-doodle-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932519/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseTea & coffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459193/tea-coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931482/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePaper coaster editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540435/paper-coaster-editable-mockupView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931464/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee blend label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14542837/coffee-blend-label-template-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931855/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHello Monday, productivity Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873876/hello-monday-productivity-facebook-story-templateView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931476/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGreen coffee mug mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165299/green-coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView licenseTeapot by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931430/teapot-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast table, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721503/editable-breakfast-table-food-business-remixView licenseCoffee Cup, Saucer, and Tray by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930776/coffee-cup-saucer-and-tray-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast table, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721637/editable-breakfast-table-food-business-remixView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029585/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCrepe dessert and tea remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835043/crepe-dessert-and-tea-remixView licenseTeapot (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930886/teapot-from-tea-service-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseLaptop workstation aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813531/laptop-workstation-aesthetic-remixView licenseCovered Bowl and Stand (Écuelle) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930550/photo-image-pattern-art-goldFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant menu mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436693/restaurant-menu-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseTeapot by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932778/teapot-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cup slide icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958054/coffee-cup-slide-icon-png-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture de porcelaine de Vincennes (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929541/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-porcelaine-vincennes-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseLunch table aesthetic, food aerial view, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679377/lunch-table-aesthetic-food-aerial-view-editable-remixView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931895/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617614/ceremonial-grade-matcha-poster-templateView licenseSoup Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931696/soup-plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license