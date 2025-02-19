Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartcoindesignsadultgirlcraftstatueThe Girl Offers Her Coin in Payment by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1044 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2611 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG Piggy bank finance, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642101/png-adult-banking-buyingView licenseBust of Louis, Dauphin of France by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930496/photo-image-person-art-craftFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding coin, paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955564/man-holding-coin-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licensePair of Vases (Vases à Pied de Globe) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931150/photo-image-person-art-goldFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding coin, paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956182/man-holding-coin-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseBust of President Thiers by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931877/bust-president-thiers-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding coin, paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903556/man-holding-coin-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseWoman Washing Clothes by Manufacture nationale de Sèvreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931383/woman-washing-clothes-manufacture-nationale-sevresFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your wealth poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686597/grow-your-wealth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Peep Show, or the Magic Lantern (La Curiosité ou La Lanterne Magique) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929983/photo-image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseMan running forward, stacked coins paper craft, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828510/man-running-forward-stacked-coins-paper-craft-editable-designView licenseLondonderry Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929278/londonderry-vase-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMan running forward, stacked coins paper craft, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828564/man-running-forward-stacked-coins-paper-craft-editable-designView licenseVase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050382/vase-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922079/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930342/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMan running forward, stacked coins paper craft, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956192/man-running-forward-stacked-coins-paper-craft-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931556/sugar-bowl-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905303/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseBoucher's Daughter, Jeanne Elisabeth Victoire Deshayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128127/bouchers-daughter-jeanne-elisabeth-victoire-deshaysFree Image from public domain licenseHand donating money, charity paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942883/hand-donating-money-charity-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseKettle by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930222/kettle-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMan running forward, stacked coins paper craft, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956197/man-running-forward-stacked-coins-paper-craft-editable-designView licenseFlower Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934090/flower-vase-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHand donating money, charity paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827867/hand-donating-money-charity-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseGirl Feeding Chickens from the series known as the Enfants de Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130811/girl-feeding-chickens-from-the-series-known-the-enfants-boucherFree Image from public domain licensePNG element USA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846354/png-element-usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029585/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWineglass Cooler by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933717/wineglass-cooler-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847945/business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseVase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931615/vase-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913299/business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licensePlate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933968/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your wealth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511770/grow-your-wealth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Sifter Spoon by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932124/sugar-sifter-spoon-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237685/png-beige-collage-element-customizableView licenseTureen by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932789/tureen-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHand donating money, charity paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942880/hand-donating-money-charity-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseBasin (Jatte ovale de pot à l'eau) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932890/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license