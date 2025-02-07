Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefountainsea shellsea nymphsfrench rococo figurinecreaturenymphpatternpersonWall Fountain and Basin by Sceaux Pottery and Porcelain Factory (Maker)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2251 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSleeping nymph fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663501/sleeping-nymph-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePot Pourri Vase by Jacques Chapelle and Sceaux Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264814/pot-pourri-vase-jacques-chapelle-and-sceaux-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy nymph fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663485/dreamy-nymph-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVase with coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851345/vase-with-coverFree Image from public domain licenseMermaidcore objects, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16632400/mermaidcore-objects-editable-element-setView licenseFountain and basinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8163085/fountain-and-basinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mermaid underwater digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057723/editable-mermaid-underwater-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseTwo soldiers shaking handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836908/two-soldiers-shaking-handsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mermaidcore design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319613/editable-mermaidcore-design-element-setView licenseBottle cooler from the Louis XV service (seau à bouteille)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145225/bottle-cooler-from-the-louis-service-seau-bouteilleFree Image from public domain licenseCoral reef pattern background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055817/coral-reef-pattern-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseBasin Depicting a Cistern, Tower and Domed Building by Talavera Poblana (Unknown Role)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939457/photo-image-flowers-spaces-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164382/editable-pink-summer-design-element-setView licenseBottle cooler from the Louis XV service (seau a bouteille)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837156/bottle-cooler-from-the-louis-service-seau-bouteilleFree Image from public domain licenseCoral reef pattern desktop wallpaper, customizable illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135806/coral-reef-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-customizable-illustration-backgroundView licenseJarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148092/jarFree Image from public domain licenseCoral reef pattern background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055815/coral-reef-pattern-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseJarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837141/jarFree Image from public domain licenseCoral reef pattern desktop wallpaper, customizable illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9134513/coral-reef-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-customizable-illustration-backgroundView licenseMourning Britanniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140710/mourning-britanniaFree Image from public domain licenseCoral reef pattern background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9133669/coral-reef-pattern-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseMedici vase with a scene of the château at Saint-Cloud (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064252/medici-vase-with-scene-the-chateau-saint-cloud-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic iridescent mermaidcore design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321091/editable-aesthetic-iridescent-mermaidcore-design-element-setView licenseTankardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164256/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseCoral reef pattern background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135741/coral-reef-pattern-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseThe Spaghetti Eaters (Columbine and Pulcinella)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148135/the-spaghetti-eaters-columbine-and-pulcinellaFree Image from public domain licenseLife below water poster template, customizable aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188795/life-below-water-poster-template-customizable-aesthetic-paint-remixView licenseSnuffboxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150781/snuffboxFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mermaidcore design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15328415/editable-mermaidcore-design-element-setView licenseRape of Proserpinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8138646/rape-proserpineFree Image from public domain licenseLife below water poster template, customizable aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188868/life-below-water-poster-template-customizable-aesthetic-paint-remixView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234872/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281168/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseLa Nourricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145287/nourriceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coral design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15226660/editable-watercolor-coral-design-element-setView licenseBroth bowl with cover and stand (écuelle ronde et plateau rond)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145535/broth-bowl-with-cover-and-stand-ecuelle-ronde-plateau-rondFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mermaidcore design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319917/editable-mermaidcore-design-element-setView licenseLouis XVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140786/louisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mermaidcore design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15319603/editable-mermaidcore-design-element-setView licenseThe Pottery Sellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150764/the-pottery-sellerFree Image from public domain license