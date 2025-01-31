Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagepatterncirclefoodcraftmetalhistorysilverjewelrySauce Tureen, Liner and Stand by Joseph Ignaz WürthOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 901 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2252 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHeart silver metallic shape isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993445/heart-silver-metallic-shape-isolated-element-setView licenseSauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935131/sauce-tureen-and-cover-from-the-hood-service-paul-storrFree Image from public domain licenseHeart silver metallic shape isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993424/heart-silver-metallic-shape-isolated-element-setView licenseEwer and Basin by Jean Bellonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933128/ewer-and-basin-jean-bellonFree Image from public domain licenseHeart silver metallic shape isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993446/heart-silver-metallic-shape-isolated-element-setView licenseSauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029550/sauce-tureen-and-cover-from-the-hood-service-paul-storrFree Image from public domain licenseShiny silver chrome, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803578/shiny-silver-chrome-editable-backgroundView licenseSauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009951/sauce-tureen-and-cover-from-the-hood-service-paul-storrFree Image from public domain license3D metallic chrome shape element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986844/metallic-chrome-shape-element-set-remixView licenseTureen with Cover by Peter Archambo, Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932305/tureen-with-cover-peter-archamboFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118428/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView licenseTwo-Handled Cup and Cover by Paul de Lameriehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931002/two-handled-cup-and-cover-paul-lamerieFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000953/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseTeapot by Johann Köpping (Silversmith)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936781/teapot-johann-kopping-silversmithFree Image from public domain licenseWhite irisdescent cubes, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803821/white-irisdescent-cubes-editable-backgroundView licenseCaudle Cup with Cover and Standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039871/caudle-cup-with-cover-and-standFree Image from public domain licenseYour energy introduces you before you speak Instagram post template, editable girly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804640/image-stars-heart-textureView licenseEwer by Richard Morrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936547/ewer-richard-morrellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720263/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeapot on Stand with Rechaud by Christopher Dresser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009368/teapot-stand-with-rechaud-christopher-dresser-designerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness cogwheel circle frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063983/business-cogwheel-circle-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo-Handled Cup with Cover by Isaac Dightonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933871/two-handled-cup-with-cover-isaac-dightonFree Image from public domain license3D metallic chrome shape element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986796/metallic-chrome-shape-element-set-remixView licenseTeapot and Stand by William Vincenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931832/teapot-and-stand-william-vincentFree Image from public domain license3D metallic chrome shape element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986808/metallic-chrome-shape-element-set-remixView licenseTeapot by Joseph Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935692/teapot-joseph-wardFree Image from public domain license3D metallic chrome shape element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986667/metallic-chrome-shape-element-set-remixView licenseTureen by Du Paquier Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931435/tureen-paquier-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license3D metallic chrome shape element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986688/metallic-chrome-shape-element-set-remixView licenseTwo-Handled Sauceboat by Edward Felinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937252/two-handled-sauceboat-edward-felineFree Image from public domain license3D metallic chrome shape element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986661/metallic-chrome-shape-element-set-remixView licenseCoffee Pot and Stand by Hester Batemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008424/coffee-pot-and-stand-hester-batemanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715665/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCovered Cup by Richard Gurneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929436/covered-cup-richard-gurneyFree Image from public domain licenseShiny silver chrome, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803630/shiny-silver-chrome-editable-backgroundView licenseTazza by William Houghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936536/tazza-william-houghFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's heart handcuffs png, 3D love remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161363/valentines-heart-handcuffs-png-love-remix-editable-designView licenseSauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008882/sauce-tureen-and-cover-from-the-hood-service-paul-storrFree Image from public domain license3D metallic chrome shape element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986806/metallic-chrome-shape-element-set-remixView licenseEwer and Basinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931867/ewer-and-basinFree Image from public domain license