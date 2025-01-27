rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Footed Tray by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Save
Edit Image
dishwaretablewareblue and white plateporcelain plateplantpatternartcircle
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView license
Plate from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930050/photo-image-pattern-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral plate png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Vintage floral plate png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424817/vintage-floral-plate-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931495/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424045/vintage-floral-dish-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932452/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994525/editable-plate-mockup-tableware-product-flat-lay-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931959/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Plate mockup, editable design
Plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391454/plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931687/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable plate mockup, bubbled kitchenware design
Editable plate mockup, bubbled kitchenware design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364591/editable-plate-mockup-bubbled-kitchenware-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932268/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain plate
Porcelain plate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625741/porcelain-plateView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931327/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348803/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931979/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Flower patterned plate mockup, editable design
Flower patterned plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152660/flower-patterned-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Sample Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Sample Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931480/sample-plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable flatlay plate design element set
Editable flatlay plate design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15306451/editable-flatlay-plate-design-element-setView license
Saladier Bowl by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Saladier Bowl by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931625/saladier-bowl-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Plate flat-lay mockup png element, editable vintage design
Plate flat-lay mockup png element, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620779/plate-flat-lay-mockup-png-element-editable-vintage-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931518/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Handmade plate png mockup element, editable dish design
Handmade plate png mockup element, editable dish design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423465/handmade-plate-png-mockup-element-editable-dish-designView license
Tray (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Tray (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931008/tray-from-tea-service-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Abstract plate flat lay mockup, editable design
Abstract plate flat lay mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602602/abstract-plate-flat-lay-mockup-editable-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931895/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414554/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Dish from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Dish from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931858/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic dishes mockup, home & living, customizable design
Ceramic dishes mockup, home & living, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122745/ceramic-dishes-mockup-home-living-customizable-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931293/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Pastel blue plate png mockup element, editable design
Pastel blue plate png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13714711/pastel-blue-plate-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932070/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic plate mockup, editable design
Ceramic plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789458/ceramic-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Covered Bowl and Stand (Écuelle) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Covered Bowl and Stand (Écuelle) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930550/photo-image-pattern-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Gold trim plate mockup, editable design
Gold trim plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324697/gold-trim-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931464/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Baby dish editable mockup
Baby dish editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220631/baby-dish-editable-mockupView license
Soup Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Soup Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931696/soup-plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue plate interior mockup design
Editable blue plate interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342958/editable-blue-plate-interior-mockup-designView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930975/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license