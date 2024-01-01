rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933904
Epergne by Eliza Godfrey
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Epergne by Eliza Godfrey

More

Epergne by Eliza Godfrey

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License