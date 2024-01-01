rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933928
Tankard (Trick Glass)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tankard (Trick Glass)

More

Tankard (Trick Glass)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License