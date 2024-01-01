rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933962
Cup and Saucer by Höchster Porzellanmanufaktur GmbH
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cup and Saucer by Höchster Porzellanmanufaktur GmbH

More

Cup and Saucer by Höchster Porzellanmanufaktur GmbH

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License