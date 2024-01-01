rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934090
Flower Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flower Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)

More

Flower Vase by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License