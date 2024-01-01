rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934105
Mug by John M. Stocker
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mug by John M. Stocker

More

Mug by John M. Stocker

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License