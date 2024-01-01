rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934175
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse

More

Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License