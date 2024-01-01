rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934217
Portrait Plaque by Apsley Pellatt
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait Plaque by Apsley Pellatt

More

Portrait Plaque by Apsley Pellatt

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License