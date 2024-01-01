rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934349
Flower Holder by Staffordshire Potteries
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flower Holder by Staffordshire Potteries

More

Flower Holder by Staffordshire Potteries

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License