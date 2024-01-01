rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934373
Ladle by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ladle by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)

More

Ladle by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License