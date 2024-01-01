rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934378
Plate by Théodore Haviland
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate by Théodore Haviland

More

Plate by Théodore Haviland

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License