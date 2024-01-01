https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935131Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsSauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul StorrMoreSauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul StorrOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1024 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2559 px | 300 dpiFree Download