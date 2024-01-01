rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935131
Sauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text
Sauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storr
Customize
Or start from these designs

Sauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storr

More

Sauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storr

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License